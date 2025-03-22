Supreme Court Justices Visit Manipur Amid Calls for President's Rule

On Saturday, a delegation of five Supreme Court judges, spearheaded by Justice BR Gavai, arrived in Imphal, Manipur, embarking on a mission to oversee relief efforts and inaugurate legal services across the region. The visit includes launching legal aid clinics in Imphal East, Imphal West, and Ukhrul districts.

Simultaneously, relief materials will be distributed to internally displaced persons (IDPs), and the legal services camps aim to connect IDPs with crucial government welfare programs, ensuring they access healthcare, pensions, and employment opportunities. The event emphasizes the essential role of legal support in crisis-stricken areas.

The visit follows Congress MP Jairam Ramesh's critique over administrative delays in imposing President's rule despite a Supreme Court declaration of a constitutional breakdown in August 2023. Ramesh highlighted the government's slow response amid lingering unrest and questioned the prolonged gap without a permanent governor, coinciding with violence sparked by ethnic clashing in May.

