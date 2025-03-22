Left Menu

Ajit Pawar Vows Action Against Communal Discord at Mumbai Iftar

At a recent Iftar gathering in Mumbai, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar pledged strict action against anyone attempting to intimidate the Muslim community or incite communal unrest. He emphasized the significance of unity and social harmony, drawing on historical figures for inspiration.

Ajit Pawar Vows Action Against Communal Discord at Mumbai Iftar
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar declared firm measures against attempts to harass the Muslim community or stir communal unrest, promising severe punishment for those responsible. Pawar made these remarks at an Iftar event he hosted in Mumbai, highlighting the importance of unity and societal harmony.

He assured the Muslim community of his unwavering support, stating, "If anyone tries to intimidate our Muslim brothers and sisters or to foment communal discord, they will face strict consequences." Pawar underscored the importance of festivals like Holi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid as a means to foster togetherness, describing unity as the nation's real strength.

Referencing leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr. BR Ambedkar, and Jyotiba Phule, Pawar called for continued progress in social cohesion across religions and castes, describing India as a hallmark of unity in diversity. Amid Maharashtra's tense political climate and debates over the removal of Aurangzeb's grave in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, discussions persist, with Deputy CM Eknath Shinde defending state governance from opposition critiques.

