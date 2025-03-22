Left Menu

Supreme Court Judges Address Relief Efforts in Manipur Amid Criticism

A delegation of Supreme Court Judges visited Churachandpur relief camps in Manipur, led by Justice BR Gavai. They initiated legal services and distributed relief materials. Criticism emerged over delayed government response to state violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 11:59 IST
Supreme Court Judges Address Relief Efforts in Manipur Amid Criticism
Five-member SC Judges delegation visits relief camp in Churachandpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, a delegation of Supreme Court Judges, led by Justice BR Gavai, made a significant visit to relief camps in Churachandpur, Manipur. Their mission was to oversee and support ongoing relief efforts in a region troubled by violence.

The delegation, which included Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, KV Viswanathan, and N Kotishwar, not only visited the camps but also took steps to foster legal assistance across the state. This included inaugurating legal and medical camps virtually, spanning all districts. New legal aid clinics were also introduced in Imphal East, Imphal West, and Ukhrul districts.

In addition to legal initiatives, the judges facilitated the distribution of essential relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). The program aims to connect IDPs with government welfare schemes, enhancing access to critical services like healthcare, pensions, employment programs, and personal documentation.

The judicial visit came amidst ongoing criticism from Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, who questioned the time taken by the government to impose President's rule, despite the Supreme Court's prior assertions of a constitutional breakdown. The state, previously engulfed in violence, had seen the deployment of paramilitary forces by the central government to restore order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025