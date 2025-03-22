Supreme Court Judges Address Relief Efforts in Manipur Amid Criticism

On Saturday, a delegation of Supreme Court Judges, led by Justice BR Gavai, made a significant visit to relief camps in Churachandpur, Manipur. Their mission was to oversee and support ongoing relief efforts in a region troubled by violence.

The delegation, which included Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, KV Viswanathan, and N Kotishwar, not only visited the camps but also took steps to foster legal assistance across the state. This included inaugurating legal and medical camps virtually, spanning all districts. New legal aid clinics were also introduced in Imphal East, Imphal West, and Ukhrul districts.

In addition to legal initiatives, the judges facilitated the distribution of essential relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). The program aims to connect IDPs with government welfare schemes, enhancing access to critical services like healthcare, pensions, employment programs, and personal documentation.

The judicial visit came amidst ongoing criticism from Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, who questioned the time taken by the government to impose President's rule, despite the Supreme Court's prior assertions of a constitutional breakdown. The state, previously engulfed in violence, had seen the deployment of paramilitary forces by the central government to restore order.

