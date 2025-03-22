Call for Fair Representation: States Unite Over Delimitation Debate

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to join the Joint Action Committee meeting called by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, emphasizing his role as a central minister rather than a BJP leader. Dikshit underscored that the issue of delimitation is inherently national, detached from any political party interests, and requires an implementation with fairness.

He said, "I hope Amit Shah comes to the JAC meeting as a centre, not as a BJP leader or MP. Delimitation is not a BJP policy; it is the policy of the country. Every section, every language speaker, and every state should feel that there will be justice." Dikshit urged decision-makers to adopt a balanced approach to eliminate biases in the process.

The ongoing Joint Action Committee meeting in Chennai saw Chief Minister MK Stalin asserting that the protest is not against delimitation per se but calls for "fair delimitation." Stalin highlighted Tamil Nadu's achievements in population control, posing a challenge due to potential reductions in parliamentary representation. The dialogue also addressed the absence of representatives from the Trinamool Congress, despite previous support.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin noted that states at the meeting have made significant strides in population management. Contrary to expectations of recognition for stabilizing population growth, these states now face risks to their political representation, raising concerns about the delimitation process's fairness.

As the meeting progresses, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin welcomed Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. Aiming to uphold the federal structure while ensuring equitable representation, Stalin shared a message on social media welcoming leaders united under the goal of "#FairDelimitation."

(With inputs from agencies.)