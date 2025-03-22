Left Menu

Karnataka BJP Chief Criticizes Religion-Based Quotas and MLA Suspensions

BJP Karnataka President B Y Vijayendra criticized religion-based quotas and the suspension of BJP MLAs, labeling these actions unconstitutional. He condemned preferential treatment for Muslim students and asserted that BJP would continue protests against government decisions. Vijayendra accused CM Siddaramaih of taking unconstitutional steps for appeasement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 14:26 IST
Karnataka BJP Chief Criticizes Religion-Based Quotas and MLA Suspensions
Karanataka BJP President, B Y Vijayendra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra, on Saturday, voiced strong objections against religion-based reservations, the suspension of MLAs, and what he termed 'Love Jihad' across India during a press conference.

Vijayendra argued that Muslim students studying abroad receive undue financial support, and criticized Congress for unconstitutional moves.

He accused CM Siddaramaih of knowing the unconstitutionality of his actions and claimed that BJP would persist with protests.

The BJP leader condemned the Karnataka government for allegedly favoring Muslims at the expense of Hindus and announced continuous demonstrations.

Vijayendra also opposed the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs, describing it as harmful to democracy and unprecedented in Indian history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

