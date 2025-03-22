Karnataka BJP Chief Criticizes Religion-Based Quotas and MLA Suspensions

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra, on Saturday, voiced strong objections against religion-based reservations, the suspension of MLAs, and what he termed 'Love Jihad' across India during a press conference.

Vijayendra argued that Muslim students studying abroad receive undue financial support, and criticized Congress for unconstitutional moves.

He accused CM Siddaramaih of knowing the unconstitutionality of his actions and claimed that BJP would persist with protests.

The BJP leader condemned the Karnataka government for allegedly favoring Muslims at the expense of Hindus and announced continuous demonstrations.

Vijayendra also opposed the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs, describing it as harmful to democracy and unprecedented in Indian history.

(With inputs from agencies.)