Left Menu

Court Serves Notice to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj Over Defamation Challenge

The Rouse Avenue court in New Delhi has issued a notice to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj in response to a defamation case revision filed by ex-Delhi Minister Satyender Jain, challenging a court’s earlier decision. The case centers on alleged defamatory statements made by Swaraj concerning an ED raid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 18:01 IST
Court Serves Notice to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj Over Defamation Challenge
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Rouse Avenue court in New Delhi issued a notice to Bharatiya Janata Party MP Bansuri Swaraj. The notice pertains to a revision petition filed by former Delhi Minister Satyender Jain. Jain seeks to challenge a lower court's decision that dismissed his defamation complaint against Swaraj, following comments she made in a television interview.

The case has its roots in a contentious interview where Swaraj's remarks were seen as defamatory by Jain, especially in the light of an Enforcement Directorate raid linked to a money laundering case. During the hearing, Special Judge Jitendra Singh considered arguments from advocates Rajat Bhardwaj and Kaustubh Khanna, who chose to drop a news channel as a respondent in the case.

Jain's initial defamation complaint was dismissed on February 20, 2025. He alleged that Swaraj's statements about the supposed recovery of Rs 3 crores, gold, and other valuables during the ED raid were false and damaging. These claims, made in a TV interview in October 2023, allegedly harmed his personal and political reputation. Amidst accusations of a politically motivated smear campaign, the hearings are scheduled to continue on April 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025