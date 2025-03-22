Court Serves Notice to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj Over Defamation Challenge

In a significant legal development, the Rouse Avenue court in New Delhi issued a notice to Bharatiya Janata Party MP Bansuri Swaraj. The notice pertains to a revision petition filed by former Delhi Minister Satyender Jain. Jain seeks to challenge a lower court's decision that dismissed his defamation complaint against Swaraj, following comments she made in a television interview.

The case has its roots in a contentious interview where Swaraj's remarks were seen as defamatory by Jain, especially in the light of an Enforcement Directorate raid linked to a money laundering case. During the hearing, Special Judge Jitendra Singh considered arguments from advocates Rajat Bhardwaj and Kaustubh Khanna, who chose to drop a news channel as a respondent in the case.

Jain's initial defamation complaint was dismissed on February 20, 2025. He alleged that Swaraj's statements about the supposed recovery of Rs 3 crores, gold, and other valuables during the ED raid were false and damaging. These claims, made in a TV interview in October 2023, allegedly harmed his personal and political reputation. Amidst accusations of a politically motivated smear campaign, the hearings are scheduled to continue on April 15.

