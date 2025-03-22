Left Menu

Arun Kumar Affirms Unity Between BJP and RSS Amidst Leadership Transition

Arun Kumar of the RSS confirmed on Saturday that there are no differences between the BJP and RSS, emphasizing their mutual cooperation. As the BJP accelerates its national president election, Kumar highlighted the independence of Sangh Parivar organizations, noting their distinct decision-making processes. The BJP's election process is expedited due to pending state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 18:37 IST
Arun Kumar, RSS Sah Sarkaryawah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arun Kumar, the Sah Sarkaryawah of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), firmly dispelled any notion of discord between the BJP and RSS, assuring that both entities operate on a foundation of mutual trust. Addressing the media, he stated, "We work collaboratively on societal and national issues and will continue to do so."

Responding to inquiries regarding the BJP's forthcoming leadership election, Kumar made it clear that each organization within the Sangh Parivar operates autonomously, following its own decision-making protocol. "The Sangh encompasses over 32 organizations, each with individual membership and electoral practices. Their ongoing activities see a growth in memberships and formation of district and state committees," he explained.

The BJP is hastening the process for electing its next national president, initially intended for January but postponed due to Delhi Assembly elections and others. The BJP's constitution mandates that at least half of the state units must have chosen their presidents before the national election, prompting accelerated local elections.

JP Nadda, who first served as the acting National President from June 2019, was officially elected as the 11th National President in January 2020. Under his leadership, the BJP achieved victories in 16 out of 35 state elections and maintained their success in the Lok Sabha elections, ensuring their return to power. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

