Left Menu

Government Lifts Onion Export Duty: A Win for Farmers and Consumers

The government has withdrawn the 20% export duty on onions from April 1 to protect farmers' interests and maintain affordability for consumers. The duty had previously impacted onion exports, which totaled 1.17 million tonnes by March 18. Higher onion production this year is expected to further stabilize market prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:48 IST
Government Lifts Onion Export Duty: A Win for Farmers and Consumers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move aimed at supporting farmers and easing consumer prices, the government has announced the removal of the 20% export duty on onions effective April 1. This decision follows recommendations from the Department of Consumer Affairs and signals an end to restrictions that started in September 2024.

The export duty had curtailed onion exports, yet shipments still reached 1.17 million tonnes by March 18 of the current fiscal year. Notably, export volumes surged from 72,000 tonnes in September 2024 to 185,000 tonnes in January, highlighting a resilient trade despite the restrictions.

Favorable weather conditions have boosted the rabi onion crop, with production estimated at 22.7 million tonnes, an 18% increase from last year. Onion prices have dipped in major markets due to the higher yield, and the government believes this surplus will lead to further price stabilization in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025