Opposition Outcry: Nitish Kumar's National Anthem Gaffe Sparks Controversy

Bihar's opposition protests against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over alleged disrespect during the national anthem at a Patna event. Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav criticizes Kumar on social media, questioning his stability and expressing concerns over his leadership as state elections loom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 23:00 IST
Opposition party leaders hold protest against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Patna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In Bihar's capital, Patna, opposition leaders have launched a protest targeting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The outcry follows a controversial video that allegedly captures Kumar speaking and gesturing during the national anthem at a public gathering.

On Thursday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav amplified criticism by sharing the video on the social media platform X. Yadav implored the Chief Minister to respect the national anthem, accusing him of repeated insults to various community segments. Yadav further questioned Kumar's mental and physical fitness, underlining his posts with grave concerns about his ability to govern effectively.

The controversy gained momentum with RJD erecting posters outside ex-Chief Minister Rabri Devi's residence, characterizing Kumar as a villain for allegedly disrespecting women and Mahatma Gandhi. As Bihar approaches assembly elections, the pressure mounts on Kumar amid these accusations. The Election Commission is expected to announce the election dates soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

