Opposition Outcry: Nitish Kumar's National Anthem Gaffe Sparks Controversy

In Bihar's capital, Patna, opposition leaders have launched a protest targeting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The outcry follows a controversial video that allegedly captures Kumar speaking and gesturing during the national anthem at a public gathering.

On Thursday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav amplified criticism by sharing the video on the social media platform X. Yadav implored the Chief Minister to respect the national anthem, accusing him of repeated insults to various community segments. Yadav further questioned Kumar's mental and physical fitness, underlining his posts with grave concerns about his ability to govern effectively.

The controversy gained momentum with RJD erecting posters outside ex-Chief Minister Rabri Devi's residence, characterizing Kumar as a villain for allegedly disrespecting women and Mahatma Gandhi. As Bihar approaches assembly elections, the pressure mounts on Kumar amid these accusations. The Election Commission is expected to announce the election dates soon.

