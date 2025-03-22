Uttarakhand CM Dhami Pledges Over Rs 330 Lakh for State Development

Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has announced financial allocations totaling over Rs 330 lakh aimed at advancing the state's infrastructure and cultural sites. The financial approvals cover several key projects, including the beautification of temples and the construction of crucial road routes in Pithoragarh district.

In addition to infrastructure development, Dhami emphasized his administration's steadfast commitment to curbing illegal construction and corruption. Speaking at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan, Dhami marked the three-year tenure of his government by highlighting significant achievements and steadfastly pursuing development goals for the state.

Addressing future plans, the Chief Minister assured residents of ongoing development efforts designed to propel Uttarakhand into a key role in India's future economic landscape. He stressed the importance of transportation connectivity and tourism, noting the success of events like the Global Investors Summit and G-20 meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)