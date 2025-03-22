Indian Navy's Frigate 'Tavasya' Launch Marks Strategic Milestone

In a significant boost to India's naval capabilities, the Indian Navy has launched 'Tavasya', the second frigate under Project 1135.6, crafted by Goa Shipyard Limited. The launch event, attended by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, marked an impressive stride towards naval self-reliance.

Highlighting India's technological advancements, the Minister of State for Defence underscored the importance of self-reliance in the naval sector, emphasizing, "This launch marks a pivotal moment showcasing our resolve for indigenization." The successful integration of complex systems, like the BrahMos missile, underscores India's shipbuilding resilience.

Named after the legendary warrior Bhima's mace, 'Tavasya' symbolizes the burgeoning strength and spirit of the Indian Navy. Both 'Tavasya' and its predecessor, 'Triput', represent a new era of indigenously sourced equipment, enhancing India's strategic defense capabilities and fostering local defense production.

