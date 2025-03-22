Left Menu

Indian Navy's Frigate 'Tavasya' Launch Marks Strategic Milestone

The Indian Navy launched 'Tavasya', the second Project 1135.6 frigate, embodying self-reliance in defense. Built by Goa Shipyard Limited, the vessel features advanced indigenous systems. This step strengthens India's naval aspirations and economic prospects through local defense production, marked by the presence of key defense leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 23:10 IST
Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to India's naval capabilities, the Indian Navy has launched 'Tavasya', the second frigate under Project 1135.6, crafted by Goa Shipyard Limited. The launch event, attended by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, marked an impressive stride towards naval self-reliance.

Highlighting India's technological advancements, the Minister of State for Defence underscored the importance of self-reliance in the naval sector, emphasizing, "This launch marks a pivotal moment showcasing our resolve for indigenization." The successful integration of complex systems, like the BrahMos missile, underscores India's shipbuilding resilience.

Named after the legendary warrior Bhima's mace, 'Tavasya' symbolizes the burgeoning strength and spirit of the Indian Navy. Both 'Tavasya' and its predecessor, 'Triput', represent a new era of indigenously sourced equipment, enhancing India's strategic defense capabilities and fostering local defense production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

