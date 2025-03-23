Left Menu

Blaze Battles at Russian Oil Depot: A Ukrainian Drone Attack Aftermath

A fire erupted at an oil depot in Krasnodar, Russia, following a Ukrainian drone strike. Firefighting trains and hundreds of personnel were dispatched to control the blaze. The event reignited discussions on a proposed ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine amidst ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 01:47 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 01:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Authorities in Russia's Krasnodar region dispatched firefighting trains loaded with water to combat a fierce blaze at an oil depot, ignited by a Ukrainian drone strike. The fire had initially erupted on Tuesday in Kavkazskaya.

Hundreds of firefighters, accompanied by nearly 200 pieces of equipment, were deployed as they tackled the flames and attempted to cool surrounding areas. An incident on Friday saw an explosion at the site after the depressurization of the burning tank.

Russia's Foreign Ministry condemned the Ukrainian strike, calling it a breach of a proposed energy-site ceasefire. This proposal was part of unsuccessful negotiations between Presidents Putin and Trump for a broader truce during the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

