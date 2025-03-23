Tensions Rise as Jama Masjid Leader Arrested Over Sambhal Violence

Zafar Ali, the Sadar Chief of Jama Masjid and head of the Shahi Mosque Committee, was summoned to Chandausi Court on Sunday for his alleged involvement in the Sambhal violence on November 24. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Sambhal Police detained him for questioning and took him for medical examination.

Despite his detention, Ali vehemently denied any role in inciting the deadly violence, stating, "I did not incite violence." Supporters protested his detention, demanding his release. However, the police have yet to comment officially on Ali's involvement in the case.

The incident culminated in a violent outburst resulting in four deaths and numerous injuries. As tensions erupted, police fired on protesters. The SIT filed a 4,000-page chargesheet implicating 159 individuals in violence linked to the ASI mosque examination. Security remains tight around the court as legal proceedings continue.

