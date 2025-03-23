Uttar Pradesh Police Arrests Mosque Leader Amidst Sambhal Violence Investigation
Uttar Pradesh Police have apprehended Jama Masjid Sadar Chief Zafar Ali for alleged involvement in the Sambhal violence. Charged with criminal conspiracy, Ali's arrest follows a contentious investigation. His detention has sparked protests, while authorities proceed with ongoing inquiries into the explosive incident that claimed four lives.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Police have detained Zafar Ali, the Jama Masjid Sadar Chief, in connection with the violent outbreak in Sambhal. The November 24 incident, linked to a controversial mosque survey, resulted in the tragic loss of four lives.
Zafar Ali, who heads the Shahi Mosque Committee, was arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy. This comes after detailed questioning by police, following which a case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Authorities claim his arrest is a significant step in the ongoing investigation.
Despite Ali's protestations of innocence, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues to probe the matter. The arrest has incited protests from Ali's supporters, demanding his immediate release. Meanwhile, the probe persists, aiming to unravel the circumstances of this fatal incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
