Fatal High-Speed Chase: Four Arrested in Rajpur Road Crash

In a tragic incident rooted in alleged high-speed racing, police have apprehended four individuals following a crash that claimed the life of a bike taxi passenger in the Rajpur Road area. On Friday night, near Aketa Hotel, the suspects were reportedly overtaking each other when the collision occurred.

The victim, Ankit Pal, was a passenger on a Rapido bike taxi when it was hit by two motorcycles. The impact led to Pal and the taxi rider falling, sustaining serious injuries. Pal was declared dead upon arrival at Doon Hospital, officials revealed.

A complaint filed by Pal's mother initiated an investigation that uncovered CCTV evidence, showing the motorcycles striking Pal's vehicle. The accused reportedly admitted to speeding, aggravated by encouragement from their pillion riders. They face charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)