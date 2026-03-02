Left Menu

Fatal High-Speed Chase: Four Arrested in Rajpur Road Crash

Four men were arrested in connection to a crash during alleged illegal racing in Rajpur Road, resulting in the death of a bike taxi passenger, Ankit Pal. The accused, all from Uttarakhand, admitted to racing at high speeds. A case was registered after analyzing CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 02-03-2026 00:05 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 00:05 IST
Fatal High-Speed Chase: Four Arrested in Rajpur Road Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident rooted in alleged high-speed racing, police have apprehended four individuals following a crash that claimed the life of a bike taxi passenger in the Rajpur Road area. On Friday night, near Aketa Hotel, the suspects were reportedly overtaking each other when the collision occurred.

The victim, Ankit Pal, was a passenger on a Rapido bike taxi when it was hit by two motorcycles. The impact led to Pal and the taxi rider falling, sustaining serious injuries. Pal was declared dead upon arrival at Doon Hospital, officials revealed.

A complaint filed by Pal's mother initiated an investigation that uncovered CCTV evidence, showing the motorcycles striking Pal's vehicle. The accused reportedly admitted to speeding, aggravated by encouragement from their pillion riders. They face charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel's Covert Strategy to Incite Change in Iran

Israel's Covert Strategy to Incite Change in Iran

 Israel
2
Sunday Sports Frenzy: Key Moves and Highlights

Sunday Sports Frenzy: Key Moves and Highlights

 Global
3
Etihad Airways Suspends Flights to and from Abu Dhabi

Etihad Airways Suspends Flights to and from Abu Dhabi

 Global
4
Global Outcry: Ayatollah Khamenei's Death Sparks Shia Protests

Global Outcry: Ayatollah Khamenei's Death Sparks Shia Protests

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026