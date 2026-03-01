Tragedy in Garhwa: Father and Son Arrested in Child Poisoning Case

In a harrowing incident in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, police have arrested a father-son duo on charges of poisoning a three-year-old boy to death. The child's demise is allegedly linked to suspicions of black magic attributed to his mother, raising serious social concerns.

The tragic event unfolded on February 25 in Obra village, where the boy's 22-year-old mother had reported him missing. The shocking discovery of the child's body nearby prompted an intensive investigation.

According to Bardiha police station officer-in-charge, Rishikesh Kumar Singh, the arrested suspects, Lalan Oraon (36) and his son Visahl Oraon (18), confessed to the crime. They claimed the act was revenge for the suspected involvement of the victim's mother in the death of Lalan's wife. Both accused have been remanded to judicial custody, highlighting deep-seated fears and misunderstanding surrounding local beliefs.

