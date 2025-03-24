Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Prepares 'Kheer' for Inaugural Budget Session, Celebrating a Sweet New Beginning
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta prepared 'Kheer' to mark the inaugural budget session of the new BJP government. Expressing gratitude for the budget process, Gupta emphasized the unique nature of the ceremony. The session starts March 24, with the budget presented on March 25. 'Meethi Kheer, Meetha Budget' highlights inclusivity.
In a ceremonial start to Delhi's legislative budget session, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta prepared the traditional 'Kheer' on Monday. This marks a symbolic beginning under the newly elected BJP government. Gupta praised the collaborative efforts involved in crafting this year's budget, expressing gratitude towards leaders and contributors alike.
For the first time, this unique ceremony graced Delhi, where the 'Kheer ki mithas se budget'—the sweetness of 'Kheer' is seen as a metaphor for an optimistic budget. Offered initially to Lord Ram, the sweet dish symbolizes unity and collective effort, reflecting the diverse contributions towards the state's financial plans.
The BJP government, coming back to power after nearly three decades, aims to highlight inclusivity during the budget session slated for March 24-28. Key community figures, including traders and auto drivers, gathered to partake in the 'Kheer' ceremony, underscoring the theme of a 'Meethi Kheer, Meetha Budget'. The session includes vital motions and committee elections to steer Delhi's financial governance forward.
