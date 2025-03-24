Left Menu

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Prepares 'Kheer' for Inaugural Budget Session, Celebrating a Sweet New Beginning

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta prepared 'Kheer' to mark the inaugural budget session of the new BJP government. Expressing gratitude for the budget process, Gupta emphasized the unique nature of the ceremony. The session starts March 24, with the budget presented on March 25. 'Meethi Kheer, Meetha Budget' highlights inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 11:26 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Prepares 'Kheer' for Inaugural Budget Session, Celebrating a Sweet New Beginning
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta kicks off budget session with ceremonial kheer. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a ceremonial start to Delhi's legislative budget session, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta prepared the traditional 'Kheer' on Monday. This marks a symbolic beginning under the newly elected BJP government. Gupta praised the collaborative efforts involved in crafting this year's budget, expressing gratitude towards leaders and contributors alike.

For the first time, this unique ceremony graced Delhi, where the 'Kheer ki mithas se budget'—the sweetness of 'Kheer' is seen as a metaphor for an optimistic budget. Offered initially to Lord Ram, the sweet dish symbolizes unity and collective effort, reflecting the diverse contributions towards the state's financial plans.

The BJP government, coming back to power after nearly three decades, aims to highlight inclusivity during the budget session slated for March 24-28. Key community figures, including traders and auto drivers, gathered to partake in the 'Kheer' ceremony, underscoring the theme of a 'Meethi Kheer, Meetha Budget'. The session includes vital motions and committee elections to steer Delhi's financial governance forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: What the Three Pillars Framework Overlooks

The End of Cash? Exploring the Unintended Impacts of Digital Payment Adoption

Reviving Growth: How Stronger Competition Can Transform Latin America’s Economy

Classroom Assessment as a Catalyst for Reducing Global Learning Poverty in Schools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025