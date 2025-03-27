In a strategic move to ease tensions, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that agreements forged with Ukraine and Russia are still in a preliminary phase. This comes after Washington decided to examine the conditions laid out by Moscow before determining further action.

On Tuesday, the United States secured deals with both Ukraine and Russia aiming to halt maritime assaults and targeting of energy infrastructures. In this negotiation, Washington expressed willingness to advocate for the lifting of specific sanctions against Moscow.

Despite the announcements, the Kremlin issued a statement declaring that the operationalization of the Black Sea accords hinges on the reconnection of certain Russian banks to the international financial system, highlighting ongoing complexities in the diplomatic landscape.

