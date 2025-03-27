Shocking Murder Case Unraveled: Cultural Commentary and Crime Details Emerge

The Meerut murder case, described as 'unfortunate' by Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, has sparked a call for cultural introspection. Shastri suggested the ancient text Shri Ramcharitmanas as a foundation to foster family values in India, amidst concerns over declining family structures influenced by Western culture and extramarital affairs.

The atrocious crime involved Muskan and Sahil, who allegedly killed Muskan's husband, Saurabh Rajput, and gruesomely disposed of his body parts. According to Assistant Superintendent of Police Antriksh Jain, Rajput suffered multiple stab wounds, and both his neck and wrists were severed, as confirmed by postmortem reports citing haemorrhagic shock as the cause of death.

Police investigations are ongoing, with evidence gathering extending to Himachal Pradesh for a comprehensive crime scene reconstruction. The accused, identified as drug addicts, are undergoing de-addiction treatment, including counseling, yoga, and meditation, as stated by Senior Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma. They are detained in separate barracks to prevent contact.

(With inputs from agencies.)