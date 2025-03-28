Tension Escalates at 'Kuan Pujan' Ceremony Over Video Recording

A clash broke out between two groups over video recording at a family event in Kaurali village, local authorities announced on Thursday.

According to police reports, the altercation occurred during a Kuan Pujan ceremony when a rival group began recording videos of dancing family members, ignoring repeated requests to cease filming, as alleged by the hosts.

Sikandrabad Circle Officer Purnima Singh informed reporters that a formal complaint was made, prompting the registration of a case under pertinent legal sections, resulting in the detention of five individuals, with further legal procedures pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)