Left Menu

Tension Escalates at 'Kuan Pujan' Ceremony Over Video Recording

A conflict erupted between two groups during a 'Kuan Pujan' ceremony in Kaurali village when attendees from one group began recording videos despite objections. The incident led to a physical altercation, as recorded by police. A case has been registered, and five individuals have been detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 28-03-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 00:14 IST
Tension Escalates at 'Kuan Pujan' Ceremony Over Video Recording
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A clash broke out between two groups over video recording at a family event in Kaurali village, local authorities announced on Thursday.

According to police reports, the altercation occurred during a Kuan Pujan ceremony when a rival group began recording videos of dancing family members, ignoring repeated requests to cease filming, as alleged by the hosts.

Sikandrabad Circle Officer Purnima Singh informed reporters that a formal complaint was made, prompting the registration of a case under pertinent legal sections, resulting in the detention of five individuals, with further legal procedures pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025