Massive Road Infrastructure Boost: New Bypass Approved in Gujarat

In a landmark decision aimed at easing traffic congestion and boosting connectivity, the central government of India has approved Rs 705 crore for constructing a 14-kilometer bypass between Idar and Badoli in Gujarat. The announcement was made by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

The bypass, which forms part of National Highway-168G, promises to alleviate existing traffic issues in Idar, a key transit hub for vehicles journeying to other major destinations like Mehsana and Shamlaji. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister Gadkari, highlighting the project's role in enhancing safety and travel efficiency.

The new four-lane road will start from Maniyor and link to the Shamlaji Highway beyond Badoli Junction, spanning prominent areas such as Sapawada and Vansdol. The construction plan includes major bridges and vehicle underpasses, designed to ensure a smooth and safe driving experience. This development marks another significant step in the phased improvement of NH-168G.

