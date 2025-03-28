Protecting Cultural Heritage: Gujarat Stirs Youth for a Viksit Bharat

In a strong endorsement of sustaining India's rich heritage, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday declared India's cultural legacy as a 'treasure trove of knowledge and virtue' at the Gujarat Cultural Elocution Competition. This initiative, a collaborative effort by the State Education Department and Save Culture, Save India Foundation, aims to boost cultural consciousness among youth, according to an official statement.

Patel articulated a vision in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat @ 2047, stressing the critical role of youth in shaping a developed Gujarat, and consecutively, a prosperous India. He underscored the essence of steadfast values, urging youth to avoid temptations and vices. Topics of the competition, including 'Nation Building through Character Building,' were deemed particularly pertinent in today's societal climate.

Minister of State for Education Praful Pansheriya accentuated the pivotal role of youth in nation's progress, advocating for their engagement in fostering character and societal values. Uday Mahurkar, founder of Save Culture, Save India Foundation, reflected on the need to protect cultural heritage in the digital age. The event saw participation from 15,000 students across the state, and recognized winners with significant cash prizes and accolades at a ceremonious event.

