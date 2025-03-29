Uttarakhand Implements Uniform Civil Code, Initiates Statewide Reforms

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the groundbreaking implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, effective from January 27, 2025. Speaking at the TV9 Bharatvarsh Satta Sammelan, Dhami emphasized that the UCC fulfills a long-standing BJP commitment and represents a transformative shift for the region.

With the UCC, residents across different castes, creeds, and religions will adhere to a unified legal framework. While hailed as a progressive step, the UCC has drawn criticism from some Muslim groups, who argue it targets their community. Dhami refuted these claims, asserting that only those opposing the Indian Constitution and legal systems have raised objections.

Addressing concerns regarding the inclusion of tribal communities in the UCC, Dhami stated that consultations were held, ensuring community involvement without resistance. Moreover, he defended the recent regulatory actions on non-registered madrasas by citing law and order enforcement, stressing it's not based on religious discrimination.

