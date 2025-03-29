Left Menu

Uttarakhand Implements Uniform Civil Code, Initiates Statewide Reforms

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announces the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code from January 2025, marking a milestone in the state's governance. Despite criticisms, the government maintains its commitment to unifying legal standards while advancing infrastructure, healthcare, and religious reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 18:34 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the groundbreaking implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, effective from January 27, 2025. Speaking at the TV9 Bharatvarsh Satta Sammelan, Dhami emphasized that the UCC fulfills a long-standing BJP commitment and represents a transformative shift for the region.

With the UCC, residents across different castes, creeds, and religions will adhere to a unified legal framework. While hailed as a progressive step, the UCC has drawn criticism from some Muslim groups, who argue it targets their community. Dhami refuted these claims, asserting that only those opposing the Indian Constitution and legal systems have raised objections.

Addressing concerns regarding the inclusion of tribal communities in the UCC, Dhami stated that consultations were held, ensuring community involvement without resistance. Moreover, he defended the recent regulatory actions on non-registered madrasas by citing law and order enforcement, stressing it's not based on religious discrimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

