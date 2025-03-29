Punjab CM Advocates Farmers' Voice, Calls for Constructive Dialogue with the Centre

Left Menu

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann stands firm with protesting farmers, promising to accompany them for talks with the Centre on May 4. He emphasizes their democratic right to protest peacefully without coercive measures. Mann also highlights Punjab's anti-drug efforts and criticizes the decline of civil discourse in media and entertainment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 19:30 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Youtube/ Tv9 Bharatvarsh) . Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has firmly lent his support to the ongoing farmers' protest, promising to personally lead a delegation for talks with the Centre scheduled for May 4. Speaking during a TV 9 summit, Mann reaffirmed the farmers' democratic right to protest without fear of forceful repression.

Mann criticized the central government's handling of the issue, stating that Punjab had experienced economic setbacks due to the blocked routes at the Shambu and Khannauri borders. The Punjab government has assured the Supreme Court that these borders have been cleared, ceasing disruptions.

Addressing the state's drug problem, Mann vowed to combat drug trafficking without resorting to aggressive demolition tactics. On societal issues, he lamented the erosion of patience in public discourse and media, calling for meaningful content over sensationalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

