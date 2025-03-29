Punjab Police Strike Major Blow to Illegal Arms and Drug Trafficking

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police have apprehended three individuals involved in illegal weapons smuggling in Amritsar. The suspects, identified as Abhishek, Gurjant Singh, and Gursharan Singh, were found in possession of six pistols and live cartridges, according to police reports.

Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, announced via social media that this intelligence-led operation by Counter Intelligence Amritsar targeted the illegal arms trade, resulting in the confiscation of one Glock Pistol 9mm, two .30 bore pistols, three .32 bore desi pistols, and nine live rounds. He stated that the suspects face multiple criminal charges, with an FIR registered at PS SSOC, Amritsar.

In another operation, Amritsar Rural Police arrested seven drug smugglers and seized 4.5 kg of heroin. These arrests, based on credible intelligence, shed light on a connection to an international drug syndicate. Further investigation aims to dismantle the network, with previous arrests including the busting of a cross-border drug cartel led by a woman kingpin.

(With inputs from agencies.)