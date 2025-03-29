Revolutionizing Defence Pensions: SPARSH's Digital Leap

In a significant move towards digital transformation, the Ministry of Defence has integrated roughly 31 lakh of the total 32 lakh defence pensioners onto the SPARSH (System for Pension Administration - Raksha) platform. This initiative is a critical part of 'Digital India', launched in October 2020, and aims to streamline the management of defence pensions directly into bank accounts across the nation.

To support veterans, old women, and those in remote areas lacking internet access, the Ministry has organized multiple initiatives, including seven Raksha Pension Samadhan Ayojans (RPSAs) and over 90 outreach programs throughout 2024. These efforts, along with the setup of support services like toll-free numbers and SPARSH Service Centers, demonstrate a commitment to resolving pension-related issues and ensuring comprehensive assistance.

Previously, pension delays and inaccuracies marred the legacy system, managed by various agencies. SPARSH has addressed these issues by centralizing operations, facilitating real-time data access, and fostering transparent interactions with authorities. This overhaul marks a new era of efficiency and accountability for the pensioners of India's Armed Forces and allied groups.

