Left Menu

Revolutionizing Defence Pensions: SPARSH's Digital Leap

The Ministry of Defence has successfully onboarded 31 lakh out of 32 lakh defence pensioners onto the SPARSH platform. Launched in 2020, this 'Digital India' initiative aims to streamline pension administration with transparency and efficiency. The system has resolved legacy issues, enhanced data accuracy, and increased pensioner engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 21:11 IST
Revolutionizing Defence Pensions: SPARSH's Digital Leap
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards digital transformation, the Ministry of Defence has integrated roughly 31 lakh of the total 32 lakh defence pensioners onto the SPARSH (System for Pension Administration - Raksha) platform. This initiative is a critical part of 'Digital India', launched in October 2020, and aims to streamline the management of defence pensions directly into bank accounts across the nation.

To support veterans, old women, and those in remote areas lacking internet access, the Ministry has organized multiple initiatives, including seven Raksha Pension Samadhan Ayojans (RPSAs) and over 90 outreach programs throughout 2024. These efforts, along with the setup of support services like toll-free numbers and SPARSH Service Centers, demonstrate a commitment to resolving pension-related issues and ensuring comprehensive assistance.

Previously, pension delays and inaccuracies marred the legacy system, managed by various agencies. SPARSH has addressed these issues by centralizing operations, facilitating real-time data access, and fostering transparent interactions with authorities. This overhaul marks a new era of efficiency and accountability for the pensioners of India's Armed Forces and allied groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025