Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Reviews Progress of Bhadbhut Barrage Project

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel made an on-site inspection of the Bhadbhut Barrage project on the Narmada River, as confirmed by a Gujarat CMO press statement. The visit is part of Patel's initiative to personally monitor major developmental projects in the state, ensuring their timely and effective execution.

Following the legislative budget session, CM Patel traveled to Bharuch to evaluate the Bhadbhut Barrage, designed to conserve Narmada's freshwater, counter salinity issues, and secure water resources for the Bharuch-Ankleshwar region. The project also aims to mitigate flooding and seawater intrusion, addressing critical local concerns.

A review meeting chaired by Patel revealed that the project has reached 53% physical completion, with the first phase nearly finalized. Expected to be operational by July 2027, the barrage will generate significant revenue through industrial and drinking water supply, contributing to the local economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)