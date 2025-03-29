Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar Outlines Security Plan for Eid and Ram Navami

Uttar Pradesh's top police official, DGP Prashant Kumar, conducted a video conference to strategize for Eid and Ram Navami. The meeting resulted in meticulous plans including sectoral policing, surveillance, fire safety, and active social media monitoring, ensuring public safety amid the festive period.

Visual from the meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In preparation for the upcoming Eid and Ram Navami celebrations, Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar spearheaded a security review with senior officers via video conference. Review directives highlighted the importance of sector-based policing and the deployment of adequate forces across sensitive zones and sectors.

A police release emphasized the strategic division of districts into sectors for efficient management, accompanied by the deployment of magistrates and senior officers. Special precautions include rooftop surveillance, vernacular handsets for communication, and identification of critical hotspots to bolster community safety.

Security protocols mandate extensive foot patrolling in crowded areas and commercial zones, and anti-sabotage surveillance by the Bomb Disposal Squad and sniffer dogs. Special measures call for the prohibition of stray animals near religious sites during Eid prayers and the vigilant monitoring of social media to counter misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

