PM Modi's Historic Visit to RSS Headquarters: A Milestone in Strengthening Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the RSS Headquarters in Nagpur marks a significant event with Sangh Member Seshadri Chari emphasizing its historic importance. During the visit, Modi will honor RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, address national issues, and inaugurate key projects, while reaffirming BJP-RSS unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 09:56 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member Seshadri Chari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Headquarters in Nagpur is being hailed as a 'very important and historic' occasion by Sangh Member Seshadri Chari. In addressing longstanding speculation, Chari dismissed any apparent rift between the RSS and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), insisting on their unified vision.

Modi, who first arrived at Smruti Mandir to pay tribute to RSS founding father Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, marks his maiden visit to the temple since taking office in 2014. This visit coincides with the centennial celebration of the RSS, a significant milestone that will see several programs unfold, reflecting the organization's opinions on national matters.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal countered the Congress party by spotlighting Modi's governance record. Khandelwal asserted that the Prime Minister accomplished more in his 10-year tenure than Congress managed in the past 70 years, reinforcing BJP's historical and ideological roots.

During his visit, PM Modi is set to explore four notable locations, including Smruti Mandir, Deekshaboomi, Madhav Netralaya, and Solar Industrial Explosives. Additionally, he will lay the foundation stone for the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre and inaugurate new facilities at Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

