PM Modi's Eventful Day in Nagpur: Paying Tributes and Launching Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand reception upon his arrival in Nagpur, where he was greeted by Union Road Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule also welcomed the Prime Minister, who attended various significant engagements during his visit. Modi paid respects at Smruti Mandir, acknowledging RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, and visited Deekshabhoomi, honoring Babasaheb Ambedkar's historic conversion to Buddhism.

Highlighting the significance of Smruti Mandir, PM Modi penned a heartfelt message in the visitor's book, expressing reverence for Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and the inspirational legacy the location represents for Indian nationalism and culture. Accompanying him during these tributes were prominent leaders including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Nitin Gadkari, and Devendra Fadnavis.

Furthering his itinerary, Modi inaugurated a Loitering Munition Testing Range and a UAV runway at Nagpur's Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for a new premium center at Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute. Concluding his day, he traveled to Chhattisgarh to announce Rs 33,700 crore in development projects covering multiple sectors including power, oil, infrastructure, and education.

(With inputs from agencies.)