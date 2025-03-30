Left Menu

PM Modi's Eventful Day in Nagpur: Paying Tributes and Launching Projects

Prime Minister Modi received a grand reception in Nagpur, visiting notable sites including Smruti Mandir and Deekshabhoomi, while inaugurating key defense and infrastructure projects before traveling to Chhattisgarh to launch significant development initiatives worth over Rs 33,700 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 11:29 IST
PM Modi's Eventful Day in Nagpur: Paying Tributes and Launching Projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Nagpur Airport (Photo Credit: District Information Officer Nagpur). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand reception upon his arrival in Nagpur, where he was greeted by Union Road Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule also welcomed the Prime Minister, who attended various significant engagements during his visit. Modi paid respects at Smruti Mandir, acknowledging RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, and visited Deekshabhoomi, honoring Babasaheb Ambedkar's historic conversion to Buddhism.

Highlighting the significance of Smruti Mandir, PM Modi penned a heartfelt message in the visitor's book, expressing reverence for Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and the inspirational legacy the location represents for Indian nationalism and culture. Accompanying him during these tributes were prominent leaders including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Nitin Gadkari, and Devendra Fadnavis.

Furthering his itinerary, Modi inaugurated a Loitering Munition Testing Range and a UAV runway at Nagpur's Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for a new premium center at Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute. Concluding his day, he traveled to Chhattisgarh to announce Rs 33,700 crore in development projects covering multiple sectors including power, oil, infrastructure, and education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025