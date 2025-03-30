Water Woes and Economic Unrest: Martinique's Struggle for Equality and Justice

Tourists may enjoy Martinique's waterfalls, but locals face yellow tap water. Amid high prices, Christelle Marie-Sainte turns to expensive bottled water, symbolizing broader issues.

Discontent over services and economy has sparked protests. The Békés, white creole families, hold economic power, fueling class and racial tensions. Paris promises grocery price reforms.

Banana and rum subsidies drive agricultural reliance on exports. Pesticide contamination lingers, with calls for justice over chlordecone's impacts. Promises of economic reform meet skepticism, as essential reforms are demanded.

(With inputs from agencies.)