Gujarat CM Joins Cheti Chand Celebrations, Honors Sindhi Heritage

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took part in the Cheti Chand celebrations in Ahmedabad, engaging with Sindhi families and flagging off a grand Shobha Yatra as part of the festivities, as noted in an official release on Sunday.

At the event, organized by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, CM Patel expressed his heartfelt wishes to the Sindhi community during the cultural extravaganza. He marked Cheti Chand as the commencement of Chaitra Navratri, a time of new beginnings and prosperity, and lauded the Sindhi community for their generosity, resilience, and significant contributions to Gujarat's growth, resonating with 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.'

Furthermore, Patel emphasized the seamless integration of Sindhi culture into the state's diverse fabric and noted the importance of celebrating festivals together to help the younger generation connect with their history. He also highlighted national initiatives like 'Catch the Rain' and 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan,' urging active participation from the community. The event featured Payal Kukrani and other dignitaries, acknowledging the Sindhi community's ongoing contributions.

