Eid ul-Fitr: A Celebration of Harmony and Brotherhood in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and President Droupadi Murmu extended warm greetings on Eid ul-Fitr, highlighting the festival's role in fostering unity, brotherhood, and social harmony. They emphasized the importance of empathy, compassion, and charity during this occasion, which marks the end of Ramadan fasting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 21:18 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the auspicious occasion of Eid ul-Fitr, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt greetings to the state's residents. As the nation prepares to celebrate on March 31, Adityanath highlighted the festival's message of happiness and harmony, emphasizing its role in strengthening social unity and fostering mutual brotherhood.

He urged everyone to take a pledge towards enhancing harmony and social unity. The Information and Public Relations Department of Uttar Pradesh shared the Chief Minister's call for renewed commitment to these ideals during this festive time.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also greeted citizens on the eve of Eid ul-Fitr. She underscored the occasion as a time to promote empathy, compassion, and charity. President Murmu conveyed her best wishes to Indians worldwide, expressing hope for peace, progress, and happiness in everyone's lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

