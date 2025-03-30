Left Menu

Cyberabad Traffic Police Crackdown: 222 Drunk Drivers Nabbed

The Cyberabad Traffic Police conducted a special operation to catch drunk drivers this weekend, resulting in 222 arrests. This includes various vehicle types. Offenders will face court proceedings, and severe cases may lead to jail under BNS 2023 laws for causing fatal accidents due to intoxication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 21:21 IST
Cyberabad Traffic Police conducted a drunk-driving operation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on drunk driving, the Cyberabad Traffic Police apprehended 222 individuals over the weekend. The offenders included 163 two-wheelers, nine three-wheelers, forty-eight four-wheelers, and two heavy vehicles, according to an official statement released by the police.

The operation revealed that 13 individuals had blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) between 200 mg/100 ml and 500 mg/100 ml, while five others exceeded 500 mg/100 ml. All offenders will be subjected to court proceedings, as specified in the official release.

Authorities have reiterated that anyone found driving under the influence of alcohol, who then causes a fatal accident, will face arrest and imprisonment under section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023. This law prescribes a maximum penalty of ten years in jail plus a fine for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

