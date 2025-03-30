Left Menu

Empowering Through Mentorship: Andhra's P4 Initiative for Uplifting Families

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched the P4 - Margadarsi Bangaru Kutumbam programme, which aims at poverty eradication by involving affluent individuals as mentors to support underprivileged families. This Public-Private-People Partnership seeks to improve the living standards of economically weaker sections through guidance, mentorship, and financial aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 30-03-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 21:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu unveiled the P4 - Margadarsi Bangaru Kutumbam programme on Sunday, an ambitious initiative targeting poverty eradication through mentorship.

The programme, which stands for Public-Private-People Partnership, encourages affluent individuals to become mentors for economically weaker families, helping them rise out of poverty through financial support and guidance.

During the launch event, Naidu emphasized the importance of those who have succeeded in life to give back to society, encouraging mentors to offer continuous support and recalling historical examples of successful mentorship. He urged state officials and industrialists also to participate actively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

