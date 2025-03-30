Controversy Erupts as BJP Shelves Lifesaving Farishtey Scheme in Delhi

The political storm continues to brew in Delhi as former Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj slammed the BJP-led administration on Sunday for terminating the Farishtey scheme in its latest budget. This initiative, launched by the Arvind Kejriwal government in 2017, provided free emergency treatment for road accident victims, funded by the Delhi government.

Highlighting the scheme's significance, Bhardwaj detailed that by 2021, it had saved nearly 10,000 lives by offering crucial medical aid. He condemned the BJP's decision as unimaginable, questioning how any government could shutter a program designed to save lives. The AAP leader emphasized the severe consequences of this move at a press conference.

Recalling a heart-wrenching incident, Bhardwaj illustrated how a road accident victim was denied treatment at multiple hospitals, only to succumb to his injuries. This case underscored the need for the Farishtey scheme, which ensured immediate care without financial burden or fear of bureaucratic roadblocks, a lifeline now cut off by the BJP.

