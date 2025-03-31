Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise as U.S. and Russia Explore Ukraine Peace Settlement

The Kremlin announced that Russia and the U.S. are collaborating on undisclosed potential peace plans for Ukraine, following President Trump's criticisms of Putin. Trump proposed tariffs on Russian oil purchases if progress stalls. Moscow's commitment to dialogue with Trump remains, despite no immediate plans for talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 31-03-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 15:59 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as U.S. and Russia Explore Ukraine Peace Settlement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has revealed that both Russia and the United States are engaging in discussions about undeclared ideas regarding a potential peace settlement in Ukraine. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his frustration over Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent remarks on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's leadership.

In a telephone interview with NBC News, Trump stated he was prepared to levy secondary tariffs ranging from 25% to 50% on buyers of Russian oil, should Russia obstruct efforts to bring peace to Ukraine. Despite this, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov asserted that Putin remains open to engaging with Trump, and a conversation could be arranged swiftly if needed, though none is scheduled at this time.

Peskov added that Russia and the United States are maintaining their work to strengthen bilateral relations, indicating a continued commitment to diplomacy amid geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025