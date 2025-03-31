The Kremlin has revealed that both Russia and the United States are engaging in discussions about undeclared ideas regarding a potential peace settlement in Ukraine. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his frustration over Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent remarks on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's leadership.

In a telephone interview with NBC News, Trump stated he was prepared to levy secondary tariffs ranging from 25% to 50% on buyers of Russian oil, should Russia obstruct efforts to bring peace to Ukraine. Despite this, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov asserted that Putin remains open to engaging with Trump, and a conversation could be arranged swiftly if needed, though none is scheduled at this time.

Peskov added that Russia and the United States are maintaining their work to strengthen bilateral relations, indicating a continued commitment to diplomacy amid geopolitical tensions.

