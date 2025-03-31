Diplomatic Tensions Rise as U.S. and Russia Explore Ukraine Peace Settlement
The Kremlin announced that Russia and the U.S. are collaborating on undisclosed potential peace plans for Ukraine, following President Trump's criticisms of Putin. Trump proposed tariffs on Russian oil purchases if progress stalls. Moscow's commitment to dialogue with Trump remains, despite no immediate plans for talks.
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin has revealed that both Russia and the United States are engaging in discussions about undeclared ideas regarding a potential peace settlement in Ukraine. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his frustration over Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent remarks on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's leadership.
In a telephone interview with NBC News, Trump stated he was prepared to levy secondary tariffs ranging from 25% to 50% on buyers of Russian oil, should Russia obstruct efforts to bring peace to Ukraine. Despite this, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov asserted that Putin remains open to engaging with Trump, and a conversation could be arranged swiftly if needed, though none is scheduled at this time.
Peskov added that Russia and the United States are maintaining their work to strengthen bilateral relations, indicating a continued commitment to diplomacy amid geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
I always put India's interests first, for me my nation is my high command: PM Modi on Donald Trump calling him a tough negotiator.
Resurgence of Black Sea Talks: Hope for Peace Settlement
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he plans to speak with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, reports AP. NPK NPK