Kerala Labour Minister Criticizes ASHA Workers' Hair-Cutting Protest

Kerala's Labour Minister, V Sivankutty, criticized ASHA workers for their protest of cutting hair in response to alleged government negligence. Sivankutty urged protests to be directed at the central government, not locally. He also accused local BJP representatives of infiltrating the protest and called for recognition of ASHA workers' demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-03-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 16:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty has levied sharp criticism against ASHA workers for their protest which involved cutting their hair and shaving their heads. This demonstration, meant to highlight alleged government negligence, was deemed misdirected by Sivankutty, who suggested they should focus their efforts on the central government instead.

The Labour Minister also accused local BJP representatives of infiltrating the protest and questioned the effectiveness of the hair-cutting gesture in advancing ASHA workers' demands, such as wage hikes. Sivankutty highlighted his own efforts, mentioning his letter to the Union Labour Minister requesting worker status for ASHAs, which remains unanswered.

The protest has now reached its 50th day, with ASHA workers intensifying their demonstrations outside the Secretariat in an emotional plea for the government's attention. Amidst the more extreme gestures of protest, such as shaving heads, the call for better wages and benefits continues to resonate strongly across the movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

Latest News

