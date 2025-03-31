Left Menu

US-Russia Tensions: Trump's Tariff Threat Amid Ongoing Peace Efforts

The Kremlin and the US are working on potential peace strategies for Ukraine despite US President Trump's dissatisfaction with President Putin's remarks. Trump hints at imposing tariffs if Russian cooperation falters. Talks on rare earth metals and resources are underway amid these tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 20:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The ongoing tension between the United States and Russia sees both nations attempting to broker peace in Ukraine, even as President Donald Trump expressed frustration over remarks by Vladimir Putin. Despite the critical remarks, Trump hinted at new tariffs on Russian oil to leverage cooperation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged ongoing dialogues with the US to mend the strained bilateral ties left by previous administrations. Both countries are exploring ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, although no definitive agreements have been reached, highlighting the complexity of the effort.

In related developments, Finland's President Alexander Stubb emphasized the importance of setting a deadline for a Ukraine ceasefire. Meanwhile, talks about rare earth metals and mineral cooperation have commenced, suggesting economic avenues that could influence diplomatic progress.

