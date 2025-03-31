Comedian Kunal Kamra Critiques Mumbai Police Over Address Mix-Up

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has taken a dig at the Mumbai Police on social media, criticizing their efforts to track him down. Kamra's comments come after police teams visited an outdated address in Dadar while investigating allegations of his remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde.

Kamra pointed out in a post on his 'X' handle that the visit was futile since he hadn't lived at the address for over a decade, arguing that it was a misuse of public funds. The police have been pursuing three separate cases against him, following complaints from a Jalgaon city mayor, a Nashik businessman, and a hotelier.

The comedian has been summoned for questioning by the Khar police station but has yet to comply. Amidst these developments, the Madras High Court granted Kamra interim anticipatory bail, acknowledging the threats he faced post his satirical commentary.

