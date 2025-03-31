Left Menu

Comedian Kunal Kamra Critiques Mumbai Police Over Address Mix-Up

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra criticized the Mumbai Police for visiting an outdated address, calling it a waste of resources. This happened amid multiple probes into his controversial comments on Maharashtra’s Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Kamra has received interim bail from the Madras High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 20:38 IST
Kunal Kamra (Photo: @kunalkamra88) . Image Credit: ANI
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has taken a dig at the Mumbai Police on social media, criticizing their efforts to track him down. Kamra's comments come after police teams visited an outdated address in Dadar while investigating allegations of his remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde.

Kamra pointed out in a post on his 'X' handle that the visit was futile since he hadn't lived at the address for over a decade, arguing that it was a misuse of public funds. The police have been pursuing three separate cases against him, following complaints from a Jalgaon city mayor, a Nashik businessman, and a hotelier.

The comedian has been summoned for questioning by the Khar police station but has yet to comply. Amidst these developments, the Madras High Court granted Kamra interim anticipatory bail, acknowledging the threats he faced post his satirical commentary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

