Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Parliamentary Debate Amid Allegations of Misinformation

The government is poised to introduce the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament, prompting a strong defense from Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju. He addressed claims of its unconstitutionality, emphasizing the longstanding existence of Waqf laws and urging the public to discern who is spreading misinformation.

Rijiju accused certain leaders of misleading the public, comparing it to past claims surrounding the CAA. He praised India's commitment to minority rights, while noting that several groups, including the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council, support the bill. This backing comes amid opposition concerns about unjust provisions and land seizures.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the public that the bill aligns with constitutional norms and will not be applied retroactively. Shah highlighted past legislative missteps and reaffirmed the bill's intention to enhance transparency concerning Waqf properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)