President Murmu Graces RBI's 90th-Anniversary Conclusion in Mumbai

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Mumbai on Monday to participate in the closing ceremony of the Reserve Bank of India's 90th-anniversary celebration, scheduled for Tuesday, April 1, according to her office.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde greeted her upon her arrival at the Mumbai airport.

Earlier, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra had met with President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday to discuss various financial issues.

In a significant event on April 1, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the RBI's 90th-year anniversary celebrations in Mumbai, unveiling a commemorative coin and lauding the central bank's critical role in shaping the nation's economic path.

Prime Minister Modi underscored the importance of the coming decade in India's trajectory towards becoming a developed nation, emphasizing the RBI's role in achieving rapid growth, building trust, and ensuring stability.

During a March 26 event, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra expressed concerns regarding the increasing threats of money laundering and terror financing, which have been amplified by technological advancements.

Speaking at the Financial Action Task Force's Private Sector Collaborative Forum, Malhotra stressed the need to reinforce the financial infrastructure, adhering to recommendations from the evaluation of illicit financial activities.

He reiterated the RBI's commitment to improving the financial system, with a focus on deterring illicit activities.

