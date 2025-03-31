Left Menu

Eid Clash in Meerut Sparks Police Action Amid Peaceful Sambhal Celebrations

A violent clash broke out in Meerut after Eid prayers, leading to injuries and a police crackdown, while Sambhal experienced peaceful celebrations. An argument between two individuals spiraled into a confrontation, prompting police action. In contrast, over 50,000 people in Sambhal marked Eid-ul-Fitr without incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 22:00 IST
Eid Clash in Meerut Sparks Police Action Amid Peaceful Sambhal Celebrations
SP Rural, Meerut, Rakesh Kumar Mishra (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A violent altercation took place in the Jani Police Station area of Meerut on Sunday after Eid prayers, leading to numerous injuries and a subsequent police crackdown. The conflict, initiated by a disagreement between two individuals, Nazim and Zahid, escalated into a large-scale clash involving stone pelting and lathis.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural, Rakesh Kumar Mishra, the dispute began the previous evening and intensified on Monday. 'Nazim and Zahid argued last evening. After today's namaz, they clashed again, involving others in stone pelting and lathi use. Many were injured and hospitalized. A video showing shots being fired is under investigation,' he stated.

The police registered a case based on the complaints from both parties, arresting three individuals with further efforts to apprehend others involved. 'No firearm injuries have been reported. We've registered a case and arrested three, with teams deployed to capture remaining accused,' the SP added.

Conversely, Sambhal witnessed peaceful celebrations as around 50,000 people gathered at Shahi Eidgah for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers. Sambhal DM Rajender Pensiya reported satisfactory arrangements and peaceful namaz offerings at over 100 Eidgahs. Security personnel were deployed extensively to ensure safety during the festivities.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police KK Bishnoi confirmed that prayers proceeded smoothly, reflecting effective planning and coordination in handling large gatherings during religious events in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025