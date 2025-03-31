Eid Clash in Meerut Sparks Police Action Amid Peaceful Sambhal Celebrations

A violent altercation took place in the Jani Police Station area of Meerut on Sunday after Eid prayers, leading to numerous injuries and a subsequent police crackdown. The conflict, initiated by a disagreement between two individuals, Nazim and Zahid, escalated into a large-scale clash involving stone pelting and lathis.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural, Rakesh Kumar Mishra, the dispute began the previous evening and intensified on Monday. 'Nazim and Zahid argued last evening. After today's namaz, they clashed again, involving others in stone pelting and lathi use. Many were injured and hospitalized. A video showing shots being fired is under investigation,' he stated.

The police registered a case based on the complaints from both parties, arresting three individuals with further efforts to apprehend others involved. 'No firearm injuries have been reported. We've registered a case and arrested three, with teams deployed to capture remaining accused,' the SP added.

Conversely, Sambhal witnessed peaceful celebrations as around 50,000 people gathered at Shahi Eidgah for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers. Sambhal DM Rajender Pensiya reported satisfactory arrangements and peaceful namaz offerings at over 100 Eidgahs. Security personnel were deployed extensively to ensure safety during the festivities.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police KK Bishnoi confirmed that prayers proceeded smoothly, reflecting effective planning and coordination in handling large gatherings during religious events in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)