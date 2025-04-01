Blaze at Petronas Pipeline Injures 33 Near Kuala Lumpur

A major fire erupted at a gas pipeline operated by state energy firm Petronas, situated near Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur, according to the fire department. The incident resulted in 33 injuries, with six individuals requiring hospitalization due to the severity of their injuries.

The fire has spurred a large-scale response from the emergency services as efforts to contain the blaze are still underway. The operation highlights the challenges and risks associated with managing and maintaining energy infrastructure in densely populated areas.

Local authorities have reassured the public that every measure is being taken to control the situation and ensure safety, but have warned of possible disruptions in the surrounding regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)