Political Storm Erupts Over Malayalam Film 'Empuraan'

The Communist Party of India's MP, P Sandosh Kumar, has moved a suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the alleged targeted attack by the BJP and RSS on the Malayalam film 'Empuraan'. This film is under fire for its references to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political arena witnessed significant turmoil as CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar initiated a suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267. The move came as 'Empuraan', a Malayalam film, faced criticism and backlash from BJP and RSS, primarily over its depiction of the 2002 Gujarat riots.

In his notice, Kumar highlighted concerns regarding the curtailment of freedom of speech, urging the suspension of the House's scheduled activities to address the alleged 'malicious' attacks. Echoing these sentiments, Congress MP Hibi Eden has sought an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to deliberate on the protests against 'Empuraan'.

Congress MP KC Venugopal and other leaders have defended the film, arguing that the protests are unwarranted. They emphasize that suppressing creative freedom poses a threat to democracy. Venugopal, after watching the film, urged audiences to view it as cinema, denouncing any attempts to stifle artistic expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

