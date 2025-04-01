Left Menu

Inferno Erupts at Gujarat Firecracker Storehouse

A raging blaze engulfed a firecracker warehouse in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Tuesday. The structure collapsed but thankfully, no casualties or injuries have been reported. Cleanup operations are underway as authorities manage the aftermath. Details on the incident are still pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 12:34 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire erupted at a firecracker warehouse in the Deesa region of Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Tuesday, resulting in the complete collapse of the structure.

Footage from the scene reveals local residents assisting in debris removal after firefighters brought the blaze under control. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties or injuries.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire, and more information is expected soon, according to the ANI news service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

