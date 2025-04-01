Waqf Amendment Sparks Fierce Debate in Indian Parliament
The Waqf Amendment Bill has ignited heated discussions in the Indian Parliament, with BJP MP Kiran Choudhry defending it as a measure to streamline and benefit the needy. Opposition leaders, including CPI's P Sandosh Kumar and the Samajwadi Party, criticize the bill for potentially undermining secularism.
- Country:
- India
The proposed Waqf Amendment Bill continues to stir controversy in Indian political circles. BJP MP Kiran Choudhry has rebutted Congress's criticism, asserting that the bill aims to streamline processes, benefiting the disadvantaged. "Congress finds everything unconstitutional," Choudhry remarked, accusing the opposition of lacking substantive issues.
In a counter statement, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora likened the Congress's resistance to previous instances when Article 370 was abrogated and the CAA implemented, dubbing these as "fake narratives." Deora emphasized that Indian Muslims seek empowerment rather than appeasement, voicing support for the bill's perceived benefits.
However, not all agree. CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar expressed his disapproval, arguing that some elements of the bill might threaten India's secular fabric. Echoing similar sentiments, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP for pursuing a vote-centric agenda, vowing strong opposition in the Parliament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Key Political Moves: Former MLAs Strengthen Shiv Sena
Political Clash: Shiv Sena Slams Comic Kunal Kamra Over CM Remarks
Police Tightens Noose on Absconding Prime Accused in Shiv Sena Leader's Murder
(Eds: Replacing word) Shiv Sena workers vandalise Mumbai hotel where Kunal Kamra’s show with ‘gaddar’ jibe at Deputy CM Eknath Shinde was filmed: Police.
Comedian's Jab Sparks Hotel Vandalism by Shiv Sena Workers