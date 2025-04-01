Waqf Amendment Sparks Fierce Debate in Indian Parliament

The proposed Waqf Amendment Bill continues to stir controversy in Indian political circles. BJP MP Kiran Choudhry has rebutted Congress's criticism, asserting that the bill aims to streamline processes, benefiting the disadvantaged. "Congress finds everything unconstitutional," Choudhry remarked, accusing the opposition of lacking substantive issues.

In a counter statement, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora likened the Congress's resistance to previous instances when Article 370 was abrogated and the CAA implemented, dubbing these as "fake narratives." Deora emphasized that Indian Muslims seek empowerment rather than appeasement, voicing support for the bill's perceived benefits.

However, not all agree. CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar expressed his disapproval, arguing that some elements of the bill might threaten India's secular fabric. Echoing similar sentiments, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP for pursuing a vote-centric agenda, vowing strong opposition in the Parliament.

