Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 Faces Stiff Opposition in Lok Sabha

The BJP-led government will introduce the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in Lok Sabha. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju claims the bill improves Waqf management without infringing religious rights. However, opposition leaders, like AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, criticize it as unconstitutional and accuse the BJP of rights usurpation.

On Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will present the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha, announced Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. Scheduled after the question hour, the bill will be debated for eight hours, highlighting its significance and the intense interest it has generated.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who earlier met with BJP spokespersons about the bill, explained that it aims to enhance the management, transparency, and digitization of Waqf properties. He emphasized that the bill does not impinge on religious freedoms but provides rights to underrepresented groups.

Despite these assurances, the amendment has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi denounced it as unconstitutional and a violation of several constitutional articles. Similarly, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of overreach and control. Opposition leaders claim the bill undermines Muslim rights, with concerns about its broader implications.

