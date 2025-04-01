Left Menu

Gratitude and Growth: Uttarakhand's Journey Under PM Modi

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed gratitude to PM Modi on the third anniversary of the state government's governance. Dhami credited Modi's leadership for Uttarakhand's development strides. He emphasized the commitment to make Uttarakhand a leading state, guided by inclusive growth principles and local cultural sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:24 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami publicly expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attributing the state's development over the past three years to Modi's leadership. In a social media post, Dhami highlighted Modi's dedication and unique connection with Uttarakhand as critical factors in achieving new milestones in the state's growth trajectory.

Dhami's message, shared on social platform X, praised the Prime Minister's vision and guidance, which he said have been pivotal in realizing a self-reliant and robust Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister noted that significant progress has been made in sectors such as education, employment, health, infrastructure, transportation, and tourism, aligning with the central government's ethos of inclusive development.

The Chief Minister also addressed the media regarding the renaming of 11 locations across four districts, describing the move as a reflection of the cultural values and sentiments of local residents. This decision, according to him, has been well-received by the public, further solidifying the state's commitment to harmonious development rooted in cultural respect and public participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

