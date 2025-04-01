Judicial Shake-up: Transfers Rock Delhi and Calcutta High Courts

The Central Government, under the direction of the Ministry of Law and Justice, has sanctioned the transfer of Delhi High Court Judge Dinesh Kumar Sharma to the Calcutta High Court. This decision was based on a recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium and comes as the third such move involving a Delhi High Court judge.

According to official sources, the transfer was enforced under clause (1) of Article 222 of the Indian Constitution, following discussions with the Chief Justice of India. The Collegium's recommendation has sparked controversy, with the Calcutta High Court's Bar Associations expressing dissent in a memorandum to the Chief Justice, citing 'serious complaints' against Justice Sharma.

This transfer follows other high-profile reassignments, including those of Justices Chandra Dhari Singh and Yashwant Varma. Notably, Justice Varma's transfer has been marred by allegations of unaccounted cash discovered at his Delhi residence, casting a shadow over his judicial tenure. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)