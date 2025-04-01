Judicial Shake-up: Transfers Rock Delhi and Calcutta High Courts
The Central Government has approved the transfer of Delhi High Court Judge Dinesh Kumar Sharma to the Calcutta High Court. This decision, recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium, marks the third such reassignment. However, it faces opposition from Calcutta's legal community, citing complaints against Justice Sharma.
- Country:
- India
The Central Government, under the direction of the Ministry of Law and Justice, has sanctioned the transfer of Delhi High Court Judge Dinesh Kumar Sharma to the Calcutta High Court. This decision was based on a recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium and comes as the third such move involving a Delhi High Court judge.
According to official sources, the transfer was enforced under clause (1) of Article 222 of the Indian Constitution, following discussions with the Chief Justice of India. The Collegium's recommendation has sparked controversy, with the Calcutta High Court's Bar Associations expressing dissent in a memorandum to the Chief Justice, citing 'serious complaints' against Justice Sharma.
This transfer follows other high-profile reassignments, including those of Justices Chandra Dhari Singh and Yashwant Varma. Notably, Justice Varma's transfer has been marred by allegations of unaccounted cash discovered at his Delhi residence, casting a shadow over his judicial tenure. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Grants Victim's Parents Liberty to Pursue Case in Calcutta High Court
Supreme Court Collegium Recommends High-Profile Judicial Transfer
Calcutta High Court Demands CBI Update on RG Kar Medical College Case
Calcutta High Court Demands Action on Malda Community Clashes
Controversial Judicial Transfers to Allahabad High Court Spark Protests