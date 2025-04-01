Left Menu

Judicial Shake-up: Transfers Rock Delhi and Calcutta High Courts

The Central Government has approved the transfer of Delhi High Court Judge Dinesh Kumar Sharma to the Calcutta High Court. This decision, recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium, marks the third such reassignment. However, it faces opposition from Calcutta's legal community, citing complaints against Justice Sharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:51 IST
Judicial Shake-up: Transfers Rock Delhi and Calcutta High Courts
Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma. (Photo/Delhi HC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Government, under the direction of the Ministry of Law and Justice, has sanctioned the transfer of Delhi High Court Judge Dinesh Kumar Sharma to the Calcutta High Court. This decision was based on a recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium and comes as the third such move involving a Delhi High Court judge.

According to official sources, the transfer was enforced under clause (1) of Article 222 of the Indian Constitution, following discussions with the Chief Justice of India. The Collegium's recommendation has sparked controversy, with the Calcutta High Court's Bar Associations expressing dissent in a memorandum to the Chief Justice, citing 'serious complaints' against Justice Sharma.

This transfer follows other high-profile reassignments, including those of Justices Chandra Dhari Singh and Yashwant Varma. Notably, Justice Varma's transfer has been marred by allegations of unaccounted cash discovered at his Delhi residence, casting a shadow over his judicial tenure. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025